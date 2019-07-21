If you cannot contain your enthusiasm for this week’s congressional testimony by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, then you are not alone.

Former FBI director James Comey appears to be counting the hours.

This week, an American patriot takes center stage: he doesn’t want attention; has principles and follows them; and always tells the truth. What an opportunity for young people to be inspired. What a great opportunity for both parties in Congress to follow his example. — James Comey (@Comey) July 21, 2019

That seems rather pathetic and sad.

That can’t be anyone you know. https://t.co/yJGLKtFmS3 — Tim White (@timothyjwhite78) July 21, 2019

You ruined my faith in the FBI. So you have no idea what inspiration is. https://t.co/brTgYU7Wsw — Chingate.. to all Trump haters (@ZenMaster333) July 21, 2019

We’re not sure how young people are going to come away from Robert Mueller regurgitating the nearly 400-page report he wrote feeling “inspired,” but whatever.

…what a clown show it will invariably become. https://t.co/EDGDAeyOw1 — Kel (@PoliticalKel) July 21, 2019

Sort of like certain Twitter accounts.

***

RELATED:

‘We hope it won’t end up being a dud’: Jerry Nadler’s attempted explanation for why Mueller is testifying spells DESPERATION

PATHETIC: After failing miserably on impeachment, Adam Schiff is putting his hopes in the SDNY to take Trump out later

James Comey reminds everybody that ‘law enforcement decisions must be apolitical’ (and people have thoughts)

Well, wasn’t THAT convenient?! Kevin Sorbo drops a Hercules-sized truth bomb on James Comey and BOOOOM

James Comey aims for Trump, gets DRAGGED by blue-check LIBS instead