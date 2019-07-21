If you cannot contain your enthusiasm for this week’s congressional testimony by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, then you are not alone.

Former FBI director James Comey appears to be counting the hours.

That seems rather pathetic and sad.

We’re not sure how young people are going to come away from Robert Mueller regurgitating the nearly 400-page report he wrote feeling “inspired,” but whatever.

Sort of like certain Twitter accounts.

***

