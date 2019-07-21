As we wrote about, Bernie Sanders has already prepared the excuse for if/when the Democrat candidate loses the 2020 election.

It’s a familiar theme.

His latest proposal is to disarm ourselves and put the resources used to defend our nation into fighting climate change.

Sheer brilliance.

Because which does history tell us will be a more imposing foe to fight, the climate or foreign enemies?

Couldn’t win a war.

Couldn’t defend ourselves.

But hey, we totally had the warm fuzzies because we did our part to fight climate change!

