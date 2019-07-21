As we wrote about, Bernie Sanders has already prepared the excuse for if/when the Democrat candidate loses the 2020 election.

It’s a familiar theme.

‘Abolish’! Bernie Sanders gets the Dems’ 2020 election loss narrative ready (just in case) https://t.co/GKtvuwq18B — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 20, 2019

His latest proposal is to disarm ourselves and put the resources used to defend our nation into fighting climate change.

Instead of spending $1.5 trillion on weapons to kill one other, let us unite against the common enemy that is climate change. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) July 20, 2019

Sheer brilliance.

Sure. Let’s cripple the U.S. Military. Well have no Country to protect but you’ll have $$$ to dwindle away on nonsense. Like machinery that doesn’t use gas but needs a 8 hour charge on a gas generator. 👍 https://t.co/vZh7hAJo93 — Alisa Allen (@AlisaAl47676195) July 21, 2019

Ok but even if we unite against climate change Russia and China will still continue to destroy our society from within and outside so we might want a few weapons to deter them. https://t.co/gFRbxCohQA — Ryan USS McCain Simon (@rariel81) July 21, 2019

Because which does history tell us will be a more imposing foe to fight, the climate or foreign enemies?

everyone shoot the sun 2020 https://t.co/uE6Y8439Ys — rogelio (@rogeliowoya) July 21, 2019

If referring to the defense budget that isn’t $1.5 trillion on “weapons to kill one another.” That’s salaries of men and women in uniform, training, deterrence, peace of mind for American Citizens. Thank you for coming up to the line of saying we don’t need a military though. https://t.co/WN2NN7ssyD — john Boyer (@johnBoy93095385) July 20, 2019

Couldn’t win a war.

Couldn’t defend ourselves.

But hey, we totally had the warm fuzzies because we did our part to fight climate change!

***

