And now we dip into Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, where it’s apparently still 2003.

Joe Biden speaks in Atkinson, NH: "The mistake I made was trusting President Bush, who gave me his word he was using it for the purpose of getting inspectors in to see what was going on, whether they were producing a nuclear weapon." pic.twitter.com/WQGaIvp6gm — The Hill (@thehill) July 14, 2019

In the latest Biden-splanation, he talks about why he made the “mistake” of authorizing President George W. Bush to utilize military force in Iraq.

At one point, @JoeBiden walked into the crowd. Asked by a voter “what were the mistakes you made” on about his 2002 Iraq vote, Biden said “The mistake I made was trusting President Bush, who gave me his word he was using it for the purpose of getting inspectors in…” pic.twitter.com/OfGD1yvpnf — Jasmine Wright (@JasJWright) July 13, 2019

Spoiler: It was not his fault.

Oh sure, pass the buck. https://t.co/lss3UNgCIl — Dallas Dietzenbach (@DallasDietzenba) July 13, 2019

He’s using an Obama-Biden playbook he’s comfortable with: Beating up the Bush.

Is there anything in this guy’s life he has failed to apologize for over the past few weeks?

