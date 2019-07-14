And now we dip into Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, where it’s apparently still 2003.

In the latest Biden-splanation, he talks about why he made the “mistake” of authorizing President George W. Bush to utilize military force in Iraq.

Spoiler:  It was not his fault.

He’s using an Obama-Biden playbook he’s comfortable with:  Beating up the Bush.

Is there anything in this guy’s life he has failed to apologize for over the past few weeks?

***

