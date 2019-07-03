Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley tweeted the following late Wednesday morning.
Beginning with the word “Pocahontas,” the tweet looks like to be an indictment of the stupidity that Democrats are going to have to defend over the next few years.
Pocahontas TM 43ppl issues: Pres Trump Kavanaugh confirmation small refinery waivers tariffs USMCA rural health care electoral college min wage drug prices shld b on tv ads big tech Medicare climate change robocalls ethanol/e15 yr round #99CountyMeeetings
— ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) July 3, 2019
Chuck Grassley’s tweeting is a national treasure.
There is no Twitter like Chuck Grassley Twitter https://t.co/G5sZqi5Muc
— Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) July 3, 2019
We don’t know what it meant, but we do know the Left pounced on it.
Are you high, sir? https://t.co/RTMf3zl7WT
— Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) July 3, 2019
Ummm…Chuck? Do we need to call EMS? Or get you sobered up? https://t.co/3exCCR3LQL
— Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) July 3, 2019
Are you in need of medical attention? https://t.co/WQj8PeGMdk
— Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) July 3, 2019
Jesus somebody do a wellness check https://t.co/k77Ej3XZLH
— Greg Pinelo (@gregpinelo) July 3, 2019
This racist old lunatic still representing the good ppl of Iowa https://t.co/9sFoRCgUgO
— superchunk (@superchunk) July 3, 2019
This is positively covfefe. https://t.co/0arPjeEbi4
— Paul Farhi (@farhip) July 3, 2019
Russian bots? Pres hijacked your account? Rx 420 related? https://t.co/DxrV5loDw6
— Rick Sforza (@RickSforza) July 3, 2019
I always regretted not learning Esperanto https://t.co/DSkvDmmJc9
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) July 3, 2019
Good to see blog comment spambots hold elected office. https://t.co/a8VrY4ACUW
— Max Woolf (@minimaxir) July 3, 2019
Any senator who gets that much reaction from a tweet like that must be doing something effectively.
Editor’s note: A typo in this post was corrected.
***
RELATED:
BASTA! Oh, wait: Chuck Grassley’s former Chief Counsel Mike Davis OWNS Michael Avenatti so badly he LOCKS DOWN
Like a BOSS! Chuck Grassley’s response to the media ABOUT the media, Dems, and AG Barr is the ultimate mic drop
It’s getting REAL: Sen. Grassley’s letter to AG William Barr should scare the CRAP out of Obama and ‘his FBI’