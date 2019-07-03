Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley tweeted the following late Wednesday morning.

Beginning with the word “Pocahontas,” the tweet looks like to be an indictment of the stupidity that Democrats are going to have to defend over the next few years.

Pocahontas TM 43ppl issues: Pres Trump Kavanaugh confirmation small refinery waivers tariffs USMCA rural health care electoral college min wage drug prices shld b on tv ads big tech Medicare climate change robocalls ethanol/e15 yr round #99CountyMeeetings — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) July 3, 2019

Chuck Grassley’s tweeting is a national treasure.

There is no Twitter like Chuck Grassley Twitter https://t.co/G5sZqi5Muc — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) July 3, 2019

We don’t know what it meant, but we do know the Left pounced on it.

Ummm…Chuck? Do we need to call EMS? Or get you sobered up? https://t.co/3exCCR3LQL — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) July 3, 2019

Are you in need of medical attention? https://t.co/WQj8PeGMdk — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) July 3, 2019

Jesus somebody do a wellness check https://t.co/k77Ej3XZLH — Greg Pinelo (@gregpinelo) July 3, 2019

This racist old lunatic still representing the good ppl of Iowa https://t.co/9sFoRCgUgO — superchunk (@superchunk) July 3, 2019

This is positively covfefe. https://t.co/0arPjeEbi4 — Paul Farhi (@farhip) July 3, 2019

Russian bots? Pres hijacked your account? Rx 420 related? https://t.co/DxrV5loDw6 — Rick Sforza (@RickSforza) July 3, 2019

I always regretted not learning Esperanto https://t.co/DSkvDmmJc9 — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) July 3, 2019

Good to see blog comment spambots hold elected office. https://t.co/a8VrY4ACUW — Max Woolf (@minimaxir) July 3, 2019

Any senator who gets that much reaction from a tweet like that must be doing something effectively.

Editor’s note: A typo in this post was corrected.

***

RELATED:

BASTA! Oh, wait: Chuck Grassley’s former Chief Counsel Mike Davis OWNS Michael Avenatti so badly he LOCKS DOWN

Like a BOSS! Chuck Grassley’s response to the media ABOUT the media, Dems, and AG Barr is the ultimate mic drop

It’s getting REAL: Sen. Grassley’s letter to AG William Barr should scare the CRAP out of Obama and ‘his FBI’