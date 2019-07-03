Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley tweeted the following late Wednesday morning.

Beginning with the word “Pocahontas,” the tweet looks like to be an indictment of the stupidity that Democrats are going to have to defend over the next few years.

Chuck Grassley’s tweeting is a national treasure.

We don’t know what it meant, but we do know the Left pounced on it.

Any senator who gets that much reaction from a tweet like that must be doing something effectively.

Editor’s note:  A typo in this post was corrected.

