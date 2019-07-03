Welcome to President Kamala Harris’ (very hypothetical) America, in which the U.S. census counts … well … everyone.

“Everyone, without exception.”

Harris has just illustrated the sheer absurdity of open borders policy.

If you have a census and count “everyone,” the question of where it stops answers itself … it stops nowhere; there is no established limit.

Whether intended or not, counting the entire world is what Sen. Harris is advocating.

***

