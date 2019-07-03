Welcome to President Kamala Harris’ (very hypothetical) America, in which the U.S. census counts … well … everyone.

This is good news. Everyone, without exception, will be counted in the 2020 U.S. Census.https://t.co/gXl3qQaRGs — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 3, 2019

“Everyone, without exception.”

People who are not legal U.S. citizens will be counted in the U.S. census. How does this make sense to anyone? https://t.co/RpMM6bwS7z — Seth Nicolette (@NicoletteSeth) July 3, 2019

A citizenship question isnt that huge of a deal. Frankly, if you arent a citizen, you shouldnt be counted because you cant vote nor should you be able to vote if you arent a citizen. https://t.co/c4zG9or9Wv — BurgSkeletal (@BurgSkeletal) July 3, 2019

No question on the census? I won't fill it out.

This is about America, no one else.#BoycottCensus https://t.co/bA4pZSYwEz — LilMissRett (@DeplorableRett) July 3, 2019

Harris has just illustrated the sheer absurdity of open borders policy.

If you have a census and count “everyone,” the question of where it stops answers itself … it stops nowhere; there is no established limit.

Whether intended or not, counting the entire world is what Sen. Harris is advocating.

