After two debates that made America suffer through the entire Democrat field of candidates, most potential Dem voters should probably have an idea of the candidates.

We have had three polls to be released in the last few days.

A Quinnipiac poll.

A CNN poll.

Brand new @CNN poll of the 2020 race just out: Biden down 10 points, Harris and Warren double their support since May Biden 22%

Harris 17%

Warren 15%

Sanders 14%

Buttigieg 4%

Booker 3%

O’Rourke 3%

Klobuchar 2%

Everyone else 1% or less — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) July 1, 2019

And an ABC/Washington Post poll.

JUST IN: New @ABC News/WaPo poll of 2020 Democratic primary: Biden – 29%

Sanders – 23%

Harris – 11%

Warren – 11%

Buttigieg – 4%

Castro – 4%

Klobuchar – 2%

O’Rourke – 2%

Others < 2%https://t.co/UFqC3FEEB3 pic.twitter.com/o2F6HYPEmB — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) July 3, 2019

As you can see, the main percentage-getters are Biden, Sanders, Harris, Warren, Buttigieg and a few others.

But as we know, there are a TON of D’s running this time around.

Many of those who showed up as an asterisk or 0 in all three polls are lesser-known names, but among those who did was NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and California Rep. Eric Swalwell.

In Gillibrand’s case, the desperation could be further indicated by her latest stunt — one lucky donor gets to have whiskey with her.

Make a donation and you could be having a glass of whiskey with Kirsten Gillibrand https://t.co/9yFYm68ZDr — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 2, 2019

Bill de Blasio is out there talking about gender reassignment surgery being covered by Medicare for All.

Bill de Blasio has an idea for what else ‘Medicare for All’ should cover, and it MUST be tested at the next Dem debate https://t.co/du2Q91hUDk — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 1, 2019

And even CNN tried to tell Eric Swalwell it’s all but over for him.

LMAOOOOO: CNN’s John Berman’s face while Eric Swalwell tries defending his ‘asterisk’ in latest CNN poll is PRICELESS (video) https://t.co/4U7kJyWE0i — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 2, 2019

Yeah, they should probably be seriously considering a return to their actual jobs, which is also a scary prospect.

***

