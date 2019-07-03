After two debates that made America suffer through the entire Democrat field of candidates, most potential Dem voters should probably have an idea of the candidates.

We have had three polls to be released in the last few days.

A Quinnipiac poll.

A CNN poll.

And an ABC/Washington Post poll.

As you can see, the main percentage-getters are Biden, Sanders, Harris, Warren, Buttigieg and a few others.

But as we know, there are a TON of D’s running this time around.

Many of those who showed up as an asterisk or 0 in all three polls are lesser-known names, but among those who did was NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and California Rep. Eric Swalwell.

In Gillibrand’s case, the desperation could be further indicated by her latest stunt — one lucky donor gets to have whiskey with her.

Bill de Blasio is out there talking about gender reassignment surgery being covered by Medicare for All.

And even CNN tried to tell Eric Swalwell it’s all but over for him.

Yeah, they should probably be seriously considering a return to their actual jobs, which is also a scary prospect.

