NARAL, which literally exists to lobby for the right to prevent children from being born, is upset about the treatment of children at the border.

The false pretense of caring about children is peak NARAL hypocrisy.

Trending

It’s always good to hear from NARAL on issues of dignity and livelihood.

***

RELATED:

‘Disgusting’ and VILE: Thanks to NARAL’s Father’s Day message, the absurdity meter is forever SHATTERED

‘But we’re the majority’: NARAL takes an extra dose of DELUSION after a week of pro-life laws being passed

NARAL reminds us that not only women get pregnant and abortion rights are for all

‘What dishonest propaganda’: Brit Hume slams NARAL’s tweet about Ben Sasse’s ‘anti-science junk bill’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: illegal immigrationNARALsouthern border