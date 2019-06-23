NARAL, which literally exists to lobby for the right to prevent children from being born, is upset about the treatment of children at the border.

THOUSANDS of children are facing abuse & neglect — imprisoned in federal custody — *without* their families. And yet all we’ve heard from the so-called “pro-life” community is … 🦗. It is peak pro-life hypocrisy. https://t.co/MYRWt4ouGw — NARAL (@NARAL) June 23, 2019

The false pretense of caring about children is peak NARAL hypocrisy.

Y'all really have no standing to talk about any so-called "hypocrisy" when it comes to protecting innocent children. Think about what you tweet before you tweet it. https://t.co/ptPEMZHPXs — Sister Toldjah 😁 (@sistertoldjah) June 23, 2019

Interesting attack from a group whose entire purpose is…quite the opposite of protecting children. https://t.co/AlqtKQt95S — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 23, 2019

**This message brought to you by the 40 week abortion lobby.** https://t.co/ULChMMnTJ9 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) June 23, 2019

It’s always good to hear from NARAL on issues of dignity and livelihood.

***

RELATED:

‘Disgusting’ and VILE: Thanks to NARAL’s Father’s Day message, the absurdity meter is forever SHATTERED

‘But we’re the majority’: NARAL takes an extra dose of DELUSION after a week of pro-life laws being passed

NARAL reminds us that not only women get pregnant and abortion rights are for all

‘What dishonest propaganda’: Brit Hume slams NARAL’s tweet about Ben Sasse’s ‘anti-science junk bill’