Democrats vacillate between suggesting that President Trump is an incompetent idiot who can’t put his shoes on straight without help and calling him an evil genius who conspiratorily plots everything.

The latest is Kamala Harris, who apparently believes Trump is responsible for Iran shooting down a U.S. drone.

See, it was all part of a “series of events that led to that event.”

The president doesn't deserve credit for a crisis of his own making with Iran. pic.twitter.com/1hPp0h4rpa — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 23, 2019

What is this?

“I don’t believe anyone should receive credit for a crisis of their own making. There is no question in my mind that the current occupant of the White House, President Trump, put in place a series of events that led to that event.”

I guess @realDonaldTrump started that whole kidnapping our embassy staff back in the 70's too…. https://t.co/V0iTR5ZoNQ — Steven J Tylka (@tylka_j) June 23, 2019

And when asked about how she would fix the problem, Harris says we need to get back into the Iran Deal.

That’s the “deal” that handed Iran pallets of cash and couldn’t possibly be the cause of the issues we are having with Iran today.

