As we told you on Friday, Rep. Will Hurd (R-Texas) was removed from speaking at the Black Hat Conference, a gathering of cybersecurity experts, because he has dared to vote for protecting life.

Hurd is a former CIA officer who knows about cybersecurity.

Another Texas Rep., Dan Crenshaw, says preventing qualified people from providing insight on matters on national security because of political positions they have taken is a dangerous precedent to set.

Seriously? Can’t have cyber experts if they also believe babies have value? We should not appease intolerance. The tech industry welcoming this behavior will be in for a rude awakening when their intersectional coalition regulates innovation & free-markets out of existence. https://t.co/Wbp6VIK3LC — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) June 15, 2019

These kinds of decisions can lead to a lot of unintended consequences.

As many have pointed out, the conference — which based its decision on the “separation of politics and technology” — allowed Hillary Clinton to speak there last year.

And yet, Hillary Clinton is invited to speak at a Cyber Security conference. Let me think, what expertise does Hillary bring to the world of Cyber Security?😐 https://t.co/q1RDkeyFuf — HotelWhiskyMike (@crzy8ch) June 16, 2019

They would Prefer Hillary and her Cyber record https://t.co/75jakahuyJ — Shuna (@shuna551) June 16, 2019

Probably not the slope they want to be slipping down.

