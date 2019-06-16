As we told you on Friday, Rep. Will Hurd (R-Texas) was removed from speaking at the Black Hat Conference, a gathering of cybersecurity experts, because he has dared to vote for protecting life.

Hurd is a former CIA officer who knows about cybersecurity.

Another Texas Rep., Dan Crenshaw, says preventing qualified people from providing insight on matters on national security because of political positions they have taken is a dangerous precedent to set.

These kinds of decisions can lead to a lot of unintended consequences.

As many have pointed out, the conference — which based its decision on the “separation of politics and technology” — allowed Hillary Clinton to speak there last year.

Probably not the slope they want to be slipping down.

