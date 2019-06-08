Former CIA director John Brennan still has a security clearance, as reported by the New York Times last month.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) wants to know why this is the case and calls for the immediate revocation of his clearance.

Trending

Earlier this week, Sen. Paul told Dan Bongino that he believes the ‘Deep State’ defied President Trump’s order to maintain Brennan’s clearance.

Just wow.

Now that this has been exposed, will it get revoked?

***

RELATED:

Well, THIS is some BS! Rand Paul explains why he believes Brennan’s security clearance was NOT revoked and it’s infuriating

KABOOOOM! Dan Bongino drops a much-deserved truth-bomb RIGHT on John Brennan’s inflated head and it’s GLORIOUS

‘Simply staggering’! John Brennan defending Adam Schiff with lecture about ‘moral and ethical standards’ MELTS irony detectors

Ouch! Dan Bongino shreds John Brennan’s emergency message for ‘young people’ as Bill Barr digs into what happened in 2016

Pay your #BarrTab! Comey, Brennan, Strzok, other ‘2016 Deep State players’ ALREADY stabbing one another in the back

THUD! Preet Bharara’s rush to slam Republicans using T-word ends with HARD trip over John Brennan & many others

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: John BrennanRand Paul