Former CIA director John Brennan still has a security clearance, as reported by the New York Times last month.
The deep state protected John Brennan's security clearance! https://t.co/6WSOQiIF49
— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) June 7, 2019
Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) wants to know why this is the case and calls for the immediate revocation of his clearance.
Disgraceful, extent to which the deep state will go to protect their own. I was in the Oval Office w/@realDonaldTrump when he directed officials to revoke John Brennan’s security clearance. A partisan hack & mouthpiece for the media has no business holding a clearance.Revoke now!
— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) June 7, 2019
Earlier this week, Sen. Paul told Dan Bongino that he believes the ‘Deep State’ defied President Trump’s order to maintain Brennan’s clearance.
Well, THIS is some BS! Rand Paul explains why he believes Brennan’s security clearance was NOT revoked and it’s infuriating https://t.co/vCYGXPXieu
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 6, 2019
Just wow.
— Ryan Van Sickle ⭐⭐⭐ (@Ryan_VanSickle) June 7, 2019
How strong is the unelected 4th branch of government? strong enough to ignore their Boss. Revoke @JohnBrennan's security clearance now folks. https://t.co/dAcRRkEMRR
— Col. Rob Maness ret. (@RobManess) June 7, 2019
Now that this has been exposed, will it get revoked?
