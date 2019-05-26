During a presidential campaign event in Iowa on Saturday, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand was given a note from someone about a medical bill for a strep test that cost $603.

She, of course, was indignant.

One of the panelists at our Family Bill of Rights roundtable in West Des Moines showed me one of her recent medical bills. $603. For a strep test. This is absurd. Families are being crushed by everyday costs, and they need a real economic policy plan to provide relief. pic.twitter.com/v2KrdDGKYB — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) May 25, 2019

What health care system do we currently have again?

Oh, that’s right, and how did Sen. Gillibrand vote on Obamacare again?

Oh, that’s right.

Welcome to Obamacare. https://t.co/2RCSmupqJZ — The Morning Spew (@TheMorningSpew) May 26, 2019

Yep! Obamacare is pay as you go! If you still have work insurance, you don’t pay for a strep test. But Obamacare will rape you! https://t.co/bFuH8Yvbh4 — Texas 2-Step ##Love my President## (@vjbrooks12) May 26, 2019

Thanks to Obama care and you want to put single payer on the backs of Americans? https://t.co/WAa2tRiZrx — me (@rentrikin) May 25, 2019

Kind of a far cry from this.

If the GOP destroys the Affordable Care Act, it will have real, direct consequences for millions of American women and their families. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) February 2, 2017

And this.

Still looking to get health insurance coverage under the Affordable Care Act? You have until tomorrow to sign up for the plan that’s right for you. Head over to https://t.co/rJyLTZEisH to #GetCovered. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) December 14, 2018

Then again, she knew Obamacare was based on a lie from the get-go, so she said in 2013 (via Washington Times):

“We all knew,” Mrs. Gillibrand said on ABC’s “This Week,” referencing the fact that she and many others were fully aware that Obamacare would result in cancellations.

But wouldn’t dare vote for repealing the disastrous law because Trump and GOP evil!

Sen. Gillibrand planning pushback against Obamacare repeal. Read more here: https://t.co/bZuJNxBRhh pic.twitter.com/3ajqqwH6Zk — CBS 6 Albany – WRGB (@CBS6Albany) January 11, 2017

Yet she’s the one to fix it.

