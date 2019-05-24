House Oversight Committee ranking member Jim Jordan put out a series of tweets Friday morning regarding the Democrats’ continuous efforts to investigate and subpoena President Donald Trump’s every breath.

He posted this with the backdrop of Thursday night’s announcement by the president that he has given authority to Attorney General William Barr to declassify any and all material he deems appropriate.

“Presidential obstruction.” Not bad.

How quickly they forgot.

Selective “oversight” about anything that might have taken place during the Trump administration but not what happened under Obama.

The irony of Democrats’ strategy to wait out the remainder of Trump’s term with endless political nonsense is it could end up reelecting him.

