House Oversight Committee ranking member Jim Jordan put out a series of tweets Friday morning regarding the Democrats’ continuous efforts to investigate and subpoena President Donald Trump’s every breath.

He posted this with the backdrop of Thursday night’s announcement by the president that he has given authority to Attorney General William Barr to declassify any and all material he deems appropriate.

Democrats are engaged in presidential obstruction. They're so desperate to stop the President that they won't help the country. The President's had enough! Can't blame him. (1/7) — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) May 24, 2019

“Presidential obstruction.” Not bad.

Congress has a legitimate constitutional role to conduct oversight of the executive branch. But that's not what the Democrats are doing. They're digging into the President's personal life from BEFORE he was a candidate. There can only be one reason to do this: POLITICS. (2/7) — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) May 24, 2019

Republicans conducted serious oversight on abuses of gov't power by the Obama-Biden administration: -IRS targeting conservatives

-Fast & Furious gun-running

-Solyndra and other green companies wasting taxpayer dollars

-Benghazi tragedy

-FBI/DOJ targeting Trump campaign (3/7) — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) May 24, 2019

How quickly they forgot.

Compare that to what the Democrats are doing. They're going after: -The President's PERSONAL tax returns

-The President's PERSONAL finances

-The President's PERSONAL business records It has nothing to do with oversight of the executive branch. (4/7) — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) May 24, 2019

Selective “oversight” about anything that might have taken place during the Trump administration but not what happened under Obama.

Remember, the first thing that @RepCummings did after taking control of the Oversight Committee was to change its name from "Committee on Oversight and GOVERNMENT Reform" to "Committee on Oversight and Reform." They don't think their oversight should focus on government! (5/7) — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) May 24, 2019

The Democrats are so focused on taking down the President that they have secret Memorandums of Understanding to coordinate their partisan investigations. We've asked them to release those MOUs to the public, but they won't do it. (6/7) — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) May 24, 2019

We could work together on the big problems facing America. We could solve the border crisis, lower the cost of prescription drugs, fix our broken budget, and come to an agreement on infrastructure. But Democrats are more interested in stopping President Trump. (7/7) — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) May 24, 2019

The irony of Democrats’ strategy to wait out the remainder of Trump’s term with endless political nonsense is it could end up reelecting him.

