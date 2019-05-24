House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler (D-New York) told MSNBC Thursday night that special counsel Robert Mueller doesn’t want to publicly testify before his committee because of the spectacle it would inevitably become.

House Judiciary Chairman Nadler tells @maddow that Robert Mueller wants to testify but only in private with a transcript released to the public. Nadler says Mueller doesn’t want to participate in a televised open hearing that could be a spectacle. — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) May 24, 2019

The committee’s ranking member, Rep. Doug Collins (R-Georgia), wonders where in the world Mueller could have possibly gotten that impression.

Chaiman Nadler says Mueller is reluctant to testify because “he doesn't want to participate in anything that he might regard as a political spectacle.” Why would the special counsel think the House Judiciary Committee has devolved into a stage for political spectacle? pic.twitter.com/BNtefSDpEC — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) May 24, 2019

Tennessee Rep. Steve Cohen (D) and his chicken certainly did make the committee look dumb, but Nadler didn’t seem to care.

Isn’t he ADORBS?! Brit Hume ZINGS Rep. Steve Cohen for his Barr chicken stunt as only Brit can and it’s PERFECT https://t.co/21Bpnd2TSI — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 3, 2019

No wonder Mueller won’t appear with the cameras on.

That's hilarious. Nadler is as self aware as a hummingbird. https://t.co/EZc4mgz7lt — JanPage (@JanetPageHill) May 24, 2019

So what’s Nadler going to do about it?

So why isn't @RepJerryNadler going to subpoena him?! It's easier to try & bully others! https://t.co/tdJ1zdnlQx — (@DaintyMae2) May 24, 2019

We now await the next scene in the Democrats’ political theatre performance.

***

RELATED:

Take THAT! Jim Jordan BLISTERS Democrats for abandoning ‘oversight’ and engaging in ‘presidential obstruction’