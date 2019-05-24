House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler (D-New York) told MSNBC Thursday night that special counsel Robert Mueller doesn’t want to publicly testify before his committee because of the spectacle it would inevitably become.

The committee’s ranking member, Rep. Doug Collins (R-Georgia), wonders where in the world Mueller could have possibly gotten that impression.

Tennessee Rep. Steve Cohen (D) and his chicken certainly did make the committee look dumb, but Nadler didn’t seem to care.

No wonder Mueller won’t appear with the cameras on.

So what’s Nadler going to do about it?

We now await the next scene in the Democrats’ political theatre performance.

