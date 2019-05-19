In the latest installment of life in Democrat world, House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff (D-California) says they might consider impeachment proceedings against President Trump because it would be a great tool to get information.

Forget the seriousness of “high crimes and misdemeanors;” they are apparently going to start using the impeachment of a president to get what they want.

Why does Schiff need more information when he’s been telling us for months that he has evidence of Russia collusion?

More importantly, why is he still on television?

This looks like pure desperation from lawmakers who’ve just about based their entire political existence on the debunked premise that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia.

Nevertheless, one has to wonder if they have even considered the long-term consequences of stunts like this.

***

