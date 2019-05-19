In the latest installment of life in Democrat world, House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff (D-California) says they might consider impeachment proceedings against President Trump because it would be a great tool to get information.

Rep. Adam Schiff says impeachment proceedings against President Trump could be a "tool" to get information and evidence that the administration is blocking from Congress https://t.co/WQw5C7PoEr pic.twitter.com/1lXo5BoWpy — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 19, 2019

Forget the seriousness of “high crimes and misdemeanors;” they are apparently going to start using the impeachment of a president to get what they want.

House Dems apparently exploring a non-impeachment impeachment strategy, using powers of impeachment inquiry while not committing to actually impeaching Trump… https://t.co/GjemPbJ1Wu — Byron York (@ByronYork) May 19, 2019

Why does Schiff need more information when he’s been telling us for months that he has evidence of Russia collusion?

And what “evidence” would that be? I thought pencil neck said he already had all of the evidence. https://t.co/mOBQkRwafk — CO Conservative (@Colorado_Right) May 19, 2019

More importantly, why is he still on television?

This looks like pure desperation from lawmakers who’ve just about based their entire political existence on the debunked premise that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia.

Nevertheless, one has to wonder if they have even considered the long-term consequences of stunts like this.

***

RELATED:

ICYMI ==> ‘Nervous?’ Adam Schiff has a BIG problem with Bill Barr investigating roots of Mueller probe https://t.co/CeFoHpcj7Z — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 18, 2019