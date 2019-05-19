As tension and speculation increases about what will happen between Iran and the U.S., President Trump sent a warning to the nation via Twitter on Sunday afternoon.

This is after former CIA director David Petraeus said on ABC’s “This Week” that he does not believe Trump wants to go to war with Iran but that Iran needs to be very careful in how it operates going forward.

He says Trump is after “regime behavior change,” not “regime change.”

But Petraeus also warned Iran not to overplay their hand when dealing with an administration that has shown willingness to negotiate.

