As tension and speculation increases about what will happen between Iran and the U.S., President Trump sent a warning to the nation via Twitter on Sunday afternoon.

If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran. Never threaten the United States again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2019

This is after former CIA director David Petraeus said on ABC’s “This Week” that he does not believe Trump wants to go to war with Iran but that Iran needs to be very careful in how it operates going forward.

Gen. David Petraeus, who led troops into battle during the 2003 U.S. invasion of Iraq, says he doesn't think Trump wants to start another war in the Middle East: "Itâ€™s pretty clear that he doesn't want to go to war with Iran. Heâ€™s not after regime change" https://t.co/nJtuvt95Dm pic.twitter.com/E6L3Iw355R — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) May 19, 2019

He says Trump is after “regime behavior change,” not “regime change.”

But Petraeus also warned Iran not to overplay their hand when dealing with an administration that has shown willingness to negotiate.

"Can [Iran] try some kind of proxy activities … They can, but they're going to be — have to be very careful not to overplay their hand," former CIA Director Gen. Petraeus tells @ABC's @MarthaRaddatz. See more of the interview on @ThisWeekABC Sunday. https://t.co/mBqkkNUMYV pic.twitter.com/ut66vQFuxK — ABC News (@ABC) May 18, 2019

