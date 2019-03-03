It seems as if more Democrat politicians are embracing socialism with each passing day.

They may want to consider their direction carefully, though, considering the number of Americans who are in favor of socialism is very small compared to half of the country who are outspokenly opposed to it.

Given the nominees that have entered on the Democrat side (Harris, Warren, Sanders…etc) and who gets all of the media attention (AOC, Tlaib, Omar…etc), they seem to be rapidly becoming the party that full-on embraces socialism.

And the overreach that Democrats are currently engaged in via the Green New Deal is only going to drive these numbers further toward capitalism.

This. Is. America.

Trump said he wants to be the one to run against the socialist ideas that Democrats have proposed, and you can see why.

