It seems as if more Democrat politicians are embracing socialism with each passing day.

They may want to consider their direction carefully, though, considering the number of Americans who are in favor of socialism is very small compared to half of the country who are outspokenly opposed to it.

Speaking of socialism… Just 18% of all Americans in the NBC/WSJ poll view the term positively, versus 50% who see it in a negative light (-32) The numbers for capitalism are almost the exact opposite: 50% positive, 19% negative (+31) — Mark Murray (@mmurraypolitics) March 3, 2019

Given the nominees that have entered on the Democrat side (Harris, Warren, Sanders…etc) and who gets all of the media attention (AOC, Tlaib, Omar…etc), they seem to be rapidly becoming the party that full-on embraces socialism.

Perhaps the biggest myth in politics today is that we are turning into land of socialists. It's not true. What voters want is a debate about future of capitalism & understand why only 50% view it positively. What are they saying? What do they need to lead fulfilling lives? https://t.co/QhN074mF81 — John Della Volpe (@dellavolpe) March 3, 2019

And the overreach that Democrats are currently engaged in via the Green New Deal is only going to drive these numbers further toward capitalism.

Americans are never going to go for socialism, it’s not in our DNA. Good to see polling confirmation though. Other interesting polling #’s in thread around this + PDF ref’d further down thread. https://t.co/kckqISPq9K — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) March 3, 2019

This. Is. America.

There is hope for America! https://t.co/fskJE35pnv — ConservativeBlackMan 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@NevilleD35) March 3, 2019

Trump said he wants to be the one to run against the socialist ideas that Democrats have proposed, and you can see why.

