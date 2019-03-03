Remember that time just last month when Virginia Democratic Sen. and former governor of the state Mark Warner called for the resignation of controversy-laden Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam?

Virginia Democrats Mark Warner and Tim Kaine — along with other lawmakers from the state — reiterated their call for Gov. Ralph Northam to resign, but declined to call for the resignations of Justin Fairfax or Mark Herring https://t.co/CCpxs1qdWH — POLITICO (@politico) February 8, 2019

Here’s what he said then:

“After we watched his press conference today, we called Governor Northam to tell him that we no longer believe he can effectively serve as Governor of Virginia and that he must resign,” Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine said in a joint statement with Rep. Bobby Scott (D-Va.).

A month has passed, Northam is still in office and Warner’s tune has changed.

Virginia Sen. Warner tries to distance himself from his past calls for Gov. Northam’s resignationhttps://t.co/Y1QaaUbXIs pic.twitter.com/vZJgyncN6b — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 3, 2019

He says when he called for his resignation, he felt that he had lost the faith of the people of Virginia.

Now he says he has the right to re-earn trust from them.

What has changed?

He even has a double standard within his own standard… very convenient. — Dave Andrews (@PopsandSunshine) March 3, 2019

“Both sides need a chance to make their case” Hmm funny don’t remember that during the kavanaugh hearing https://t.co/BWRtUeJ8B2 — art not found🕊 (@art_not_found) March 3, 2019

He’s not distancing himself from conservatives and Republicans about whether Northam should step down.

He’s distancing himself from his own position.

Where’s the conviction?

