Remember that time just last month when Virginia Democratic Sen. and former governor of the state Mark Warner called for the resignation of controversy-laden Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam?

Here’s what he said then:

“After we watched his press conference today, we called Governor Northam to tell him that we no longer believe he can effectively serve as Governor of Virginia and that he must resign,” Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine said in a joint statement with Rep. Bobby Scott (D-Va.).

A month has passed, Northam is still in office and Warner’s tune has changed.

He says when he called for his resignation, he felt that he had lost the faith of the people of Virginia.

Now he says he has the right to re-earn trust from them.

What has changed?

He’s not distancing himself from conservatives and Republicans about whether Northam should step down.

He’s distancing himself from his own position.

Where’s the conviction?

