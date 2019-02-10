Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar is announcing her run for the presidency, and she is doing so from her home state, where it is very cold.

Like 15 degrees.

But that isn’t the only problem that Klobuchar faces.

Just days before the initiation of her candidacy, reports were published containing accounts of “demeaning emails, thrown office supplies and requests for staff to perform personal chores” by former office staff of hers.

Trending

Naturally, this has been a major talking point surrounding her presidential bid.

And, of course, the jokes.

To review:

The top three officials in Virginia (all Democrats) are embroiled in scandals.

Elizabeth Warren has now been caught falsely claiming she was American-Indian on her application to the Texas State Bar.

And, Amy Klobuchar has reportedly been throwing binders at her staff.

But Republicans pounce!

