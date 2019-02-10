Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar is announcing her run for the presidency, and she is doing so from her home state, where it is very cold.

Like 15 degrees.

If nothing else, Amy Klobuchar earns my respect for announcing her 2020 presidential campaign in the midst of a snowstorm in freezing cold Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/jyEKtPZKvL — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) February 10, 2019

But that isn’t the only problem that Klobuchar faces.

Just days before the initiation of her candidacy, reports were published containing accounts of “demeaning emails, thrown office supplies and requests for staff to perform personal chores” by former office staff of hers.

Amy Klobuchar’s mistreatment of her office staff began more than a decade ago and eventually caused such concerns that Harry Reid asked her privately to cut it out. New from me and @aterkel: https://t.co/6w7ISGPi81 — Molly Redden (@mtredden) February 8, 2019

Amy Klobuchar: "I have always believed in doing my job with out fear…" Did she ask her staff? Buzzfeed reports on Friday: Staffers, Documents Show Amy Klobuchar’s Wrath Toward Her Aideshttps://t.co/Pvv3TsQv9j — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 10, 2019

Naturally, this has been a major talking point surrounding her presidential bid.

Staff horror stories wreck Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s campaign launch. https://t.co/OzbSQmy0Yj pic.twitter.com/AFjQXHHQmM — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) February 10, 2019

Amy Klobuchar Reportedly Threw a Binder at Staffer During Fit of Rage https://t.co/eEH8yuCK8b pic.twitter.com/HkyQlLllf9 — Mediaite (@Mediaite) February 8, 2019

And, of course, the jokes.

Imagine being the Klobuchar staffer responsible for this weather. — David Catanese (@davecatanese) February 10, 2019

One of the first things Amy Klobuchar does on stage? Thanks her *staff*! — Eli Yokley (@eyokley) February 10, 2019

Klobuchar being forced to praise staff at a campaign event pic.twitter.com/zpre86QWQx — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) February 10, 2019

They would have heard it but they are all currently locked in a van without heat. https://t.co/twkcYydOUf — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 10, 2019

::starts firing off binders loaded into t-shirt cannons, as crowd scatters and shrieks:: https://t.co/JCCcENFMdH — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 10, 2019

To review:

The top three officials in Virginia (all Democrats) are embroiled in scandals.

Elizabeth Warren has now been caught falsely claiming she was American-Indian on her application to the Texas State Bar.

And, Amy Klobuchar has reportedly been throwing binders at her staff.

But Republicans pounce!