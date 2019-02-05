During his State of the Union address, President Trump touted the record unemployment that millions of Americans are currently enjoying.
And this is how the Democratic caucus reacted.
Live shot of Democrats when @realDonaldTrump announces lowest ever Black, Hispanic, and Asian unemployment
They hate seeing America do well.
They want to see Americans suffer just so they can attain power
This is so wrong
RT to show the world#SOTU
— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 6, 2019
In the words of Jeb!, “Please clap.”
President Trump: Unemployment at record lows for millions of Americans. #WomenInWhite : Meh.#SOTU pic.twitter.com/1FnSZmEqrr
— Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) February 6, 2019
Love how the ladies in white don’t clap for record low unemployment for African Americans! #SurrenderSquad
— Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) February 6, 2019
Speaker Pelosi?
.@SpeakerPelosi won't stand up for low unemployment and doesn't even applaud lowest rate for blacks and Hispanics in history. #SOTU #SOTU19 #TeaParty #MAGA
— Jenny Beth Martin (@jennybethm) February 6, 2019
Nancy Pelosi not happy about record low unemployment. Nice. #SOTU
— Brent Bozell (@BrentBozell) February 6, 2019
How can you harpies not clap when unemployment for minorities and people with developmental disabilities is at an all-time low? #SOTU
— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) February 6, 2019
Nancy and the white pant suit crew can’t even applaud low black and Hispanic unemployment. Are they against that now? Low unemployment is good still, right?!
— Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) February 6, 2019
Sadly, it seems the Democratic Party has devolved to a place where low unemployment can no longer be considered a good thing.