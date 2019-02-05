During his State of the Union address, President Trump touted the record unemployment that millions of Americans are currently enjoying.

And this is how the Democratic caucus reacted.

Trending

In the words of Jeb!, “Please clap.”

Speaker Pelosi?

Sadly, it seems the Democratic Party has devolved to a place where low unemployment can no longer be considered a good thing.

