During his State of the Union address, President Trump touted the record unemployment that millions of Americans are currently enjoying.

And this is how the Democratic caucus reacted.

Live shot of Democrats when @realDonaldTrump announces lowest ever Black, Hispanic, and Asian unemployment They hate seeing America do well. They want to see Americans suffer just so they can attain power This is so wrong RT to show the world#SOTU pic.twitter.com/S1mKiwGBAT — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 6, 2019

In the words of Jeb!, “Please clap.”

Love how the ladies in white don’t clap for record low unemployment for African Americans! #SurrenderSquad — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) February 6, 2019

Speaker Pelosi?

.@SpeakerPelosi won't stand up for low unemployment and doesn't even applaud lowest rate for blacks and Hispanics in history. #SOTU #SOTU19 #TeaParty #MAGA — Jenny Beth Martin (@jennybethm) February 6, 2019

Nancy Pelosi not happy about record low unemployment. Nice. #SOTU — Brent Bozell (@BrentBozell) February 6, 2019

How can you harpies not clap when unemployment for minorities and people with developmental disabilities is at an all-time low? #SOTU — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) February 6, 2019

Nancy and the white pant suit crew can’t even applaud low black and Hispanic unemployment. Are they against that now? Low unemployment is good still, right?! — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) February 6, 2019

Sadly, it seems the Democratic Party has devolved to a place where low unemployment can no longer be considered a good thing.