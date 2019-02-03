During his pre-Super Bowl interview with CBS, President Trump says he does not want his youngest son, Barron, to play football.

The danger of the game is the reason Trump cites.

Trump tells @margbrennan why he would prefer his son Barron didn’t play football. pic.twitter.com/RuPNwoBn8A — Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) February 3, 2019

The Left is shocked to find out that Trump would actually do something with the motive of caring for the well-being of his kids.

Trump secretly a good Dad. https://t.co/ch0m506SXf — David C. Miller (@David_C_Miller) February 3, 2019

weird to see him be….caring? https://t.co/WZ3jhhTe25 — ùwú (@kksyoonie) February 3, 2019

This might legitimately be the first piece of evidence that I have seen that Donald Trump is a human being with human feelings. Of course, it's negated by all of the other terrible things we know about him. https://t.co/kJebD8Yhlk — Ben Gardner (@BenGardner87) February 3, 2019

As for the soccer thing, he isn’t kidding.

Fun fact: Barron Trump is such a huge soccer fan that he has a full size goal outside the White House pic.twitter.com/XjlCAC56aA — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 2, 2019

Back in the day, Trump actually played soccer (and was a three-sport athlete) while attending the New York Military Academy.

RELATED:

‘She doesn’t mind human trafficking’: Trump drops the hammer on ‘open borders’ Pelosi in pre-Super Bowl interview

Trying to turn Mass. red, are we? The Daily Beast is getting DESTROYED for ‘white nationalists’ piece on the Patriots