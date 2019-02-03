During his pre-Super Bowl interview with CBS, President Trump says he does not want his youngest son, Barron, to play football.

The danger of the game is the reason Trump cites.

The Left is shocked to find out that Trump would actually do something with the motive of caring for the well-being of his kids.

As for the soccer thing, he isn’t kidding.

Back in the day, Trump actually played soccer (and was a three-sport athlete) while attending the New York Military Academy.

