The Left is getting very concerned about the prospect of former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz running for president because they feel he would take votes away from the Democratic nominee and hand the election to Trump.

Check out this heckler at an event on Monday.

Heckler yells at Howard Schultz: “Don’t help elect Trump, you egotistical billionaire asshole!” pic.twitter.com/Fmlj7ng7HD — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) January 29, 2019

There was more.

Literally 30 seconds into Howard Schultz’s appearance in NY, there’s a heckler telling him “don’t re-elect Trump.” The heckler also mentions how Schultz keeps getting ratio-ed. pic.twitter.com/Q6FUnT8YX8 — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) January 29, 2019

Howard Schultz's first book tour event was interrupted by a protestor who yelled, "Don’t help elect Trump, you egotistical billionaire a**hole. Go back to getting ratioed on Twitter. Go back to Davos with the billionaire elites…" (h/t CNN's @alisonkmain) — Dan Merica (@merica) January 29, 2019

We’re barely into 2019, and they are already this nervous.

