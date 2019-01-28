Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner confirms that at least three Houston Police officers have been shot.

Just been notified that three (3) of HPD officers have been shot. I am waiting to get a status report. I am asking for your prayers for them. st — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) January 28, 2019

He also says the suspect has been subdued.

Suspect in the HPD shooting is down. st — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) January 28, 2019

The mayor says at least three have been injured.

At least 3 Police Officers injured…st — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) January 28, 2019

Meanwhile, other reports say more than three (perhaps as many as five) officers have been shot.

BREAKING: Houston Police Officers' Union president Joe Gamaldi says five officers have been shot on the city's southeast side. https://t.co/ziahT9851h pic.twitter.com/mNldMR2UPa — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) January 28, 2019

Police now confirm five officers have been shot in SE Houston. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/nIoDpQYk1S — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) January 28, 2019

Here is the report from Police Chief Art Acevedo.

We have had several officers shot please pray for officers on the way to the scene now more information to follow. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) January 28, 2019

Scary situation, and we will update as more information becomes available.

Update:

It has now been confirmed that five officers were hit in the shooting.

Five brave Houston police officers have been shot and need your prayers. They risk everything to keep our communities safe. — Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) January 29, 2019

BREAKING: Houston police say five officers struck in shooting, taken to hospitals. https://t.co/Pv72M2Cuhy — The Associated Press (@AP) January 29, 2019

Here is a statement from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.