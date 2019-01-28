Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner confirms that at least three Houston Police officers have been shot.

He also says the suspect has been subdued.

The mayor says at least three have been injured.

Meanwhile, other reports say more than three (perhaps as many as five) officers have been shot.

Here is the report from Police Chief Art Acevedo.

Scary situation, and we will update as more information becomes available.

Update:

It has now been confirmed that five officers were hit in the shooting.

Here is a statement from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

