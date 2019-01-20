In all of the attention surrounding what happened with the Covington Catholic student and the Native American in Washington on Saturday, it must be remembered that one is a kid and the other is an adult.

One other thing I’d note in all the hate against the Covington kid: We have an adult banging his drum inches from a kid’s face. Putting aside political biases and just focusing on decency — who is more responsible for defusing a tense situation, the adult or the kid? — David French (@DavidAFrench) January 20, 2019

And with the entire video now showing that there was previous provoking by the adult, it certainly should have an impact on the narrative.

This is a great point. Now that we have hours of video footage, who should have taken the lead here, the adult or the child? Why are the adults getting a pass for their behavior because of their ideology? https://t.co/fhdISTu0bh — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 20, 2019

Plus, there were other adults present who did nothing to help the situation.

Also, I don’t care what a kid expresses — an adult has a responsibility to behave as an adult and set the tone. The name-calling and slurs said on video by the other adults present is inexcusable. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 20, 2019

There are also adults in the media who have continued in propagating the idea that this young student was responsible for a major altercation.

Why mislead? Despite new information, CNN is still going with this headline for Covington Catholic story https://t.co/B9fzo6mki3 pic.twitter.com/HLU2VYgRRq — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 20, 2019

It is wrong in both cases.

