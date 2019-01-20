In all of the attention surrounding what happened with the Covington Catholic student and the Native American in Washington on Saturday, it must be remembered that one is a kid and the other is an adult.

And with the entire video now showing that there was previous provoking by the adult, it certainly should have an impact on the narrative.

Plus, there were other adults present who did nothing to help the situation.

There are also adults in the media who have continued in propagating the idea that this young student was responsible for a major altercation.

It is wrong in both cases.

