Now, this is an interesting sign.

The same Democrats that tell you there’s no crisis on the border had Obama’s Bureau of Land Management post this sign in Arizona in 2010. pic.twitter.com/c8MPT3NmYN — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) January 13, 2019

Someone should have told the Bureau of Land Management under the Obama administration that they were wasting their time on a manufactured crisis.

Of course, what are the chances that any of the ‘manufactured crisis’ Democrats have even been to the tract of land where this sign is located?

You won’t see this picture in the Wash Post or NY Times. https://t.co/fQel5nsOfv — Peter Vogt (@gmt1e6) January 13, 2019

"There is no crisis at the border"…. https://t.co/dWzV9q2ANt — IBXNJ (@ibxnj1961) January 13, 2019

Call that phone number on the sign https://t.co/lxbAdJ9Wiq — TEXAS PATRIOT#WWG1WGA (@SBJDFW) January 13, 2019

This sign is close, VERY close to my sisters land. She's prepared too!!! https://t.co/LierN4C6i5 — American❤Gal🌟🇺🇸🌟 (@BluEagle03) January 13, 2019

Now, what could possibly be done to reduce all of those dangers?

