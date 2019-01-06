Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer is not in a very good mood, and he doesn’t like President Trump’s Game of Thrones-inspired memes.

Enough with the memes. Just quit hurting innocent people and re-open the government. https://t.co/7cW20gFriH — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 6, 2019

Memes must be too much for Sen. Schumer.

Without borders we are NOT a country – therefore no need for govt! NO TAXES!!!! #ShutGovtDown #ShutTheBorders @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/MOLqjDhqg0 — Janie Johnson (@jjauthor) January 6, 2019

Remember when Schumer accused Trump of throwing a tantrum?

"I am proud to shut down the government for border security," Trump says in Oval Office "tantrum" with Schumer, Pelosi https://t.co/LAqFcjSJKp via @CBSPolitics — douglas carlson (@dougcarl88181) January 6, 2019

Schumer is the one throwing a tantrum as he continues to hold the government hostage over money for a border wall.

Very recently, innocent people in Tennessee, including a 6-year-old girl, have been victims of violent crime by illegal aliens. A police officer in CA was murdered. Quit hurting innocent people, Chuck. Your open-borders agenda is fueling a drug epidemic. Build the wall. https://t.co/RNgfOkltrz — Scott DesJarlais (@DesJarlaisTN04) January 6, 2019

Forget memes; just wait until he finds out about fellow New Yorker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s dancing video.