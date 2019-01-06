President Trump said Sunday morning that he can “relate” to federal workers who are not receiving a paycheck due to the government shutdown.

My question to the president, “Can you relate to the pain of federal workers who can’t pay their bills?” Pres. Trump:”I can relate…”. Watch: pic.twitter.com/WJCBHZQ15x — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) January 6, 2019

Mr. President, I doubt very much that you can “relate” to federal workers. When is the last time you had to choose between paying your mortgage, feeding your family or putting gas in the car? End the shutdown. Pay federal employees. https://t.co/rHm3gpmPMz — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) January 6, 2019

Says one super rich guy to another… https://t.co/hwKRi3ahz6 — Practice Outlaw (@practice_outlaw) January 6, 2019

Bernie. Your hardest decision is choosing which house of your three to live in … please spare us. lol https://t.co/u0c9HGzu76 — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) January 6, 2019

But Bernie ‘I have three houses’ Sanders can relate. https://t.co/QF8XVrodBU — Al-Director of Redundancy Director (@asaganich) January 6, 2019

This coming from the guy who wants everyone "else" making a few hundred thousand dollars to pay more taxes while he buys more houses. https://t.co/74anxqLkQa — A Conservatarian. (@GrimmaceMain) January 6, 2019

I wonder if the author of this story is aware that Trump accepts no salary as president. https://t.co/WTIKcjzfl8 — Brit Hume (@brithume) January 6, 2019

Huh, Sanders seems to have left that part out of his tweet.