As Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez condescendingly responded to Rep. Steve Scalise about marginal tax rates, Mark Cuban wrote this to AOC.

What does that even mean?

Has he been paying attention at all?

Surely Cuban doesn’t really think someone who is advocating a tax rate of 70 percent could possibly “represent us all” or represent very many people period.

Someone should tell him that the “be different” and “don’t be partisan” routine has been tried many times and has yet to actually be a winning strategy.

How about leaving the bad habit of socialism, Mark?

How about leaving the bad habit of playing politics with the security of the United States, Mark?

