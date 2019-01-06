As Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez condescendingly responded to Rep. Steve Scalise about marginal tax rates, Mark Cuban wrote this to AOC.

Be a radical, Be different,Be a change leader Innovate. It’s your generation’s turn to govern. Go for it.But please leave our bad habit of using partisan language “Us vs Them”“Rep vs Dem” “Libs vs Cons“ behind..We are all in this together. Change the Game to Change the World 🙏 https://t.co/fzJJ6gqaOj — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 6, 2019

What does that even mean?

My point is that right now Pelosi=Mccarthy=Schumer=McConnell=all the same. Now would be a great time for the new generation of politicians, across the board, to take a new approach. We need you to represent us all. The partisan approach doesn’t work https://t.co/zvWtlsm4hQ — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 6, 2019

Has he been paying attention at all?

Surely Cuban doesn’t really think someone who is advocating a tax rate of 70 percent could possibly “represent us all” or represent very many people period.

This will end in tears https://t.co/MggaubdBK4 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 6, 2019

Someone should tell him that the “be different” and “don’t be partisan” routine has been tried many times and has yet to actually be a winning strategy.

Nope. Radical leftism would be the death of our nation as we know it. https://t.co/fGtoVt7RjL — Mike Damone (@m_damone) January 6, 2019

How about leaving the bad habit of socialism, Mark?

How about leaving the bad habit of playing politics with the security of the United States, Mark?