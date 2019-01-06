Former Tallahassee mayor and failed Florida gubernatorial candidate has now moved on to what appears to be the next phase of his career … giving the keys to beating President Trump.

Perhaps the memory of the fact that he lost his 2018 election has already escaped Gillum’s mind, but there are plenty who are eager to help him remember.

He lost.

However, if Beto O’Rourke is any indication, losing a statewide election is the qualification needed to run for president in today’s Democratic Party.

