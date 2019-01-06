Former Tallahassee mayor and failed Florida gubernatorial candidate has now moved on to what appears to be the next phase of his career … giving the keys to beating President Trump.

Remember, @realDonaldTrump is always negotiating from a weak position because he’s a weak man. If we have the will, we can beat him today, tomorrow, and always. — Andrew Gillum (@AndrewGillum) January 6, 2019

Perhaps the memory of the fact that he lost his 2018 election has already escaped Gillum’s mind, but there are plenty who are eager to help him remember.

And this is why he's not my Governor. https://t.co/OIICtOfkqo — Tracy Burgett Trobaugh (@rucrazy_97) January 6, 2019

He lost.

Yeah whatever makes you feel better about losing to De Santis!!

You and Hillary need to walk in the woods together!🌞 https://t.co/z5w8GjJv0x — Kathy Lee Hillman (@KathyLee55) January 6, 2019

Mighty bold statement from one that lost. https://t.co/Cdss6GAxy3 — In Memory of fallen Big Green Indians (@TheRichColeman1) January 6, 2019

Beat Trump? You couldn’t beat Desantis. https://t.co/lByTXZkgMy — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) January 6, 2019

You beating Trump?? You couldn’t even win your state!! #GovernorDeSantis! https://t.co/KJICL4XXmj — Ryan Singer (@ryansinger34) January 6, 2019

However, if Beto O’Rourke is any indication, losing a statewide election is the qualification needed to run for president in today’s Democratic Party.