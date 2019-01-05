Former vice president and possible 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden told CNN where he thinks the blame for the shutdown should be placed.

Joe Biden: "Republicans overwhelmingly voted to keep the government open. Then Rush Limbaugh and the conservative blonde woman says he's losing his base, and so he's changed his mind." Via CNN pic.twitter.com/5qTS88l5I6 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 5, 2019

Despite anything said by any pundit on the right, one of the key campaign promises President Trump made in the 2016 election was building a wall.

And neither Rush Limbaugh nor (Ann Coulter or whoever he was referring to) have a vote on anything that happens outside of the Election Day, but whatever, Joe.

Biden to our @randikayeCNN on Trump and the shutdown: “Republicans overwhelmingly voted to keep the government open. Then Rush Limbaugh and the conservative blonde woman says he’s losing his base, and so he’s changed his mind.” — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 5, 2019

On another note, what kind of reaction do you think it would receive if a Republican were to refer to someone on the Left as a “blonde woman”?

Looks like Biden is getting the gaffe machine going early in preparation for a 2020 run.