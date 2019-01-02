Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is seriously considering becoming the latest Democrat to declare that he is running for president in 2020.
His platform would be climate change.
NEW: Washington Governor Jay Inslee Is Running for President. @IsaacDovere reports https://t.co/droAYiU3Bt
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 2, 2019
There’s a slight problem for Inslee, though, and it is spelled out in the heading of The Atlantic’s story: “Washington Governor Jay Inslee believes his focus on the environment will resonate with voters, but few have heard of him.”
Tough to win when nobody knows who you are.
But while the enthusiasm from coast to coast is palpable, everyone needs to keep it in check knowing that Inslee has yet to make a final decision.
Inslee spokesman says governor is still in the "seriously considering running" stage.
"No final decision has been made yet."
— Jim Brunner (@Jim_Brunner) January 2, 2019
He may want to consider that he will be entering a Democrat field that may very well break records for the number of candidates.
Would he even get on the debate stage?
