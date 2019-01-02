Former Hillary Clinton adviser Peter Daou wants “principled” Republicans, such as Mit Romney, to know that real success in Washington is only found in voting with Democrats.

Dear "principled" Republican senators: It's all meaningless talk until you vote with Democrats. cc #MittRomney — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) January 2, 2019

Because the people of Utah clearly sent Mitt Romney to the Senate to vote with Democrats.

Zip it, Daou…you Democrats wouldn't know a true "principle" if it bit you in the ass. https://t.co/nwreOBrh9T — Angela.Kay (@DeepSouthProud) January 2, 2019

This is why I hate Democrats https://t.co/xP5ofPOLCM — Brian Skinner (@retsooWmartreB) January 2, 2019

I agree with @peterdaou. When they talk about "principles" they means conform to what liberals want. It's a grift, and Mitt is aching to fall for it. https://t.co/m93xHQWcGc — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 2, 2019

Yeah, you only matter if you vote with the left. Cool story, bro. https://t.co/PQon463R7C — JWF (@JammieWF) January 2, 2019

Dear "principled' Democrat Senators: it's all meaningless until you stop hating America and start representing the American people. https://t.co/1yPTz8YUUc — Audrey M (@Audrey38154453) January 2, 2019

Let’s say these “principled” Republicans sell out their constituents and begin voting with Democrats.

Then what happens, Mr. Daou?

Oh, that’s right, they lose elections to actual Democrats.

This is exactly what liberals mean when they say they want "principled" Republicans: Republicans who vote like Democrats. They are just rarely so accidentally honest about it. https://t.co/DsLIQpWXdH — Jeremy Carl (@jeremycarl4) January 2, 2019

Yep.

RELATED:

‘Ooof’! Frequent Fox News viewer Brian Stelter walks into ratings zinger from Dan Bongino over comments about Mitt Romney

And you thought 2018 was fun: GOP chair Ronna McDaniel just subtweeted Mitt Romney, her own uncle

‘I’m disappointed in Mitt Romney’: Ari Fleischer explains why the incoming senator from Utah ‘has a lot to learn’

‘Shocker’! This media outlet landing Mitt Romney’s first interview since anti-Trump op-ed ‘says everything’