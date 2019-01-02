Former Hillary Clinton adviser Peter Daou wants “principled” Republicans, such as Mit Romney, to know that real success in Washington is only found in voting with Democrats.

Because the people of Utah clearly sent Mitt Romney to the Senate to vote with Democrats.

Let’s say these “principled” Republicans sell out their constituents and begin voting with Democrats.

Then what happens, Mr. Daou?

Oh, that’s right, they lose elections to actual Democrats.

Yep.

