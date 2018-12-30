Few know the U.S. immigration system better than those who actually immigrated to this country, which is true of ACT for America founder Brigitte Gabriel.

It is a tragic reality that is not seen or shared by Democrats, who are just fine with open borders despite the deadly consequences.

Why don’t we ask the brother of slain California police officer Ronil Singh about people who come to the U.S. illegally?

Americans deserve to live in a nation that has secure borders.

One of the driving reasons President Trump won in 2016 was his insistence that he was going to build a wall and secure our borders.

Democrats may long regret their refusal to provide funding for common sense border security solutions.

