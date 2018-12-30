Few know the U.S. immigration system better than those who actually immigrated to this country, which is true of ACT for America founder Brigitte Gabriel.

When I immigrated to America I made the choice to not just live here but assimilate into the culture and become American. I even refused to speak anything but English in my house to my children. People are not coming here with the same intentions anymore. It’s tragic really. — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) December 29, 2018

It is a tragic reality that is not seen or shared by Democrats, who are just fine with open borders despite the deadly consequences.

I believe in immigration… LEGAL immigration based on merit. This is the American way – not chaotic invasions at the US-Mexico border. That’s not how it’s supposed to work. — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) December 30, 2018

Why don’t we ask the brother of slain California police officer Ronil Singh about people who come to the U.S. illegally?

POWERFUL: Brother of murdered officer breaks down as he thanks law enforcement for capturing alleged killer https://t.co/nSTUCCB2xr pic.twitter.com/IplOcGU9PT — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 28, 2018

Americans deserve to live in a nation that has secure borders.

If you come here in violation of our laws you should be deported. That’s how border enforcement works. This shouldn’t be difficult to figure out. — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) December 30, 2018

One of the driving reasons President Trump won in 2016 was his insistence that he was going to build a wall and secure our borders.

Democrats may long regret their refusal to provide funding for common sense border security solutions.