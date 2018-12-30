This one is really going to freak the Left out.

Not only is the United States still standing after we pulled out of the Paris Climate Accord; former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg (a major leftist) says our nation is actually meeting its “climate goals,” whatever those are.

Bloomberg: U.S. Meeting Paris Climate Goals Without Being Part of the Agreement https://t.co/7hc08S3zIK — Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) December 30, 2018

Trump pulling us out of the accord was supposed to be the straw that doomed humanity, and instead … what do you know … we’re gonna be ok.

WAIT A MINUTE. This is not what I was told would happen. https://t.co/YLXc9CEAYZ — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) December 30, 2018

But it's like a crisis or something. https://t.co/96UACmlJwK — JWF (@JammieWF) December 30, 2018

So, is everyone still going to die, or nah? https://t.co/SG6vfxpyu5 — Brian Bond (@briangbc) December 30, 2018

Huh. Weird. Can we please have a moment of silence for all those millions of people that died when we pulled out of the agreement? 🤷🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/HjyYHrPBj4 — Paul Thacker (@paulthacker11) December 30, 2018

We're the only ones. Every other country signs the agreement and promptly ignores it. https://t.co/B3wnLdATaX — Nathan Wurtzel (slight return) (@NathanWurtzel) December 30, 2018

The predicted fallout from exiting the agreement was just a manufactured crisis created by the Left?

Say it isn’t so!