This one is really going to freak the Left out.

Not only is the United States still standing after we pulled out of the Paris Climate Accord; former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg (a major leftist) says our nation is actually meeting its “climate goals,” whatever those are.

Trump pulling us out of the accord was supposed to be the straw that doomed humanity, and instead … what do you know … we’re gonna be ok.

Trending

The predicted fallout from exiting the agreement was just a manufactured crisis created by the Left?

Say it isn’t so!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Climate changeFree BeaconMichael Bloombergparis climate accord