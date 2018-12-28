And now we are in the part of the proceedings when failed Senate candidates from Texas start sending sappy videos about all of the bad things a border wall do to us.
— Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) December 28, 2018
That can only mean one thing.
Yep, he's running. This is a presidential ad! https://t.co/vnGQK5Ljbz
— Gloria Spottswood (@spottygp) December 28, 2018
Oh yeah, he’s running … https://t.co/XnViTng4k2
— Deb (@DebNeerman) December 28, 2018
Also, how exactly is opposing building a wall so that drug traffickers don’t have a free pass into Texas is going to help him gain enough votes to win the state?
This is basically an "I'm running" video https://t.co/RR6zJadjyT
— Alex Lloyd (@alexlloydphoto) December 28, 2018
A guy from Texas who couldn’t even win a majority of votes in his own state when he was up for Senate is going to fight it out with a socialist to see who can win the Democratic nomination for president by using the extreme Left.
Let us know how that works.
