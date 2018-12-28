And now we are in the part of the proceedings when failed Senate candidates from Texas start sending sappy videos about all of the bad things a border wall do to us.

That can only mean one thing.

Trending

Also, how exactly is opposing building a wall so that drug traffickers don’t have a free pass into Texas is going to help him gain enough votes to win the state?

A guy from Texas who couldn’t even win a majority of votes in his own state when he was up for Senate is going to fight it out with a socialist to see who can win the Democratic nomination for president by using the extreme Left.

Let us know how that works.

RELATED:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bernie SandersBeto O'Rourkeborder wall