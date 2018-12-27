Howard Dean is starting to get worried that the feud between Bernie Sanders and Beto O’Rourke is going to hurt his party.

In the past few weeks, Sanders has started attacking O’Rourke, saying he’s not progressive enough.

Dean is not the only Democrat wanting them to stop attacking one another.

The think tank Third Way responded to Dean by basically telling him to shove it.

As more than 30 Democrats begin to fight it out for only one nomination spot in 2020, the ongoing feud between Sanders and O’Rourke should be very interesting to watch.

