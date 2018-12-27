Howard Dean is starting to get worried that the feud between Bernie Sanders and Beto O’Rourke is going to hurt his party.

It would be very helpful to the country if Third Way would stop attacking Bernie Sanders and if some of the more left elements would stop attacking Beto O’Rourke. One of them may well be our nominee and both are better than trump — Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) December 27, 2018

In the past few weeks, Sanders has started attacking O’Rourke, saying he’s not progressive enough.

It’s (apparently) ON: ‘Forces loyal’ to Bernie are going to ‘war’ with Beto ahead of the Dem 2020 primary https://t.co/drNrtmahB7 pic.twitter.com/48NRUjq6B0 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 23, 2018

Dean is not the only Democrat wanting them to stop attacking one another.

How true.. Very few people are going to be completely satisfied after the 2020 primary. If the majority of Dems holds out for "perfect", we're DOOMED to another 4 years of the careening crazy 🤡 https://t.co/4RMFu74IGn — Chris (@321HelloWorld) December 27, 2018

The think tank Third Way responded to Dean by basically telling him to shove it.

We have enormous respect for Gov Dean. But we disagree on this. Democrats must say no to litmus tests, but yes to vigorous debate about whose ideas are best to beat Trump. And Sen. Sanders' ideas were crushed in the midterms – they're not the way to win. https://t.co/HmhMEj8kcv — Third Way (@ThirdWayTweet) December 27, 2018

As more than 30 Democrats begin to fight it out for only one nomination spot in 2020, the ongoing feud between Sanders and O’Rourke should be very interesting to watch.