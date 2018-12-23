In the context of a budget deficit that is projected to exceed $1 trillion this year, many are wondering why $5.7 billion for a border wall cannot be located.

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, a fierce spending hawk, has a suggestion about where to find money for the wall.

GOP Sen. @RandPaul on the government shutdown over border wall funding: “Right now we’re spending $50 billion a year in Afghanistan. We could easily find $5 billion for a wall if we weren’t so busy building and rebuilding Afghanistan.” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/9KD7eGUY5n — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) December 23, 2018

As sad as it sounds, $5.7 billion is not even a significant portion of what is spent each year, and of the projects undertaken by the federal government, you will hardly ever find one as practical as a wall along the border.

If there is one good thing that could come out of this, it is that more Americans may begin to notice the hordes of tax dollars that are spent, many of which wasted, by the federal government each year.