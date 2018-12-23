NBC reports on an escalating political war taking place between Bernie Sanders and Beto O’Rourke ahead of the 2020 election.

Apparently, Sanders is none too pleased that the younger Texan is infringing on his extreme Left territory.

Here’s what Bernie is saying about Beto:

“The main line of attack against O’Rourke is that he isn’t progressive enough — that he’s been too close to Republicans in Congress, too close to corporate donors and not willing enough to use his star power to help fellow Democrats — and it is being pushed almost exclusively by Sanders supporters online and in print.”

And as for the difference between Bernie and Beto, activist Nomiki Konst said in the piece:

“Reading Karl Marx is cool,” she said. “Doing a livestream while you’re doing your laundry is a gimmick.”

So in the midst of a field that includes over 30 potential candidates for the Democratic nomination in 2020, we have a failed Senate candidate from Texas going at it with a socialist from Vermont over who is more Karl Marx.

To be fair to Bern, though, at least he’s won a senatorial election.

Get the popcorn.

