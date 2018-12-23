NBC reports on an escalating political war taking place between Bernie Sanders and Beto O’Rourke ahead of the 2020 election.

Forces loyal to Sen. Sanders are waging an increasingly public war against Rep. O'Rourke, the new darling of Democratic activists, as the two men weigh whether to seek the party's presidential nomination in 2020. https://t.co/C7fJTZLjUM — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 23, 2018

Apparently, Sanders is none too pleased that the younger Texan is infringing on his extreme Left territory.

Here’s what Bernie is saying about Beto:

“The main line of attack against O’Rourke is that he isn’t progressive enough — that he’s been too close to Republicans in Congress, too close to corporate donors and not willing enough to use his star power to help fellow Democrats — and it is being pushed almost exclusively by Sanders supporters online and in print.”

And as for the difference between Bernie and Beto, activist Nomiki Konst said in the piece:

“Reading Karl Marx is cool,” she said. “Doing a livestream while you’re doing your laundry is a gimmick.”

So in the midst of a field that includes over 30 potential candidates for the Democratic nomination in 2020, we have a failed Senate candidate from Texas going at it with a socialist from Vermont over who is more Karl Marx.

This is how crazy far left the Democrat party has moved: “Reading Karl Marx is cool” https://t.co/dF1r6Exdcq — John Wittman (@john_jwitt) December 23, 2018

To be fair to Bern, though, at least he’s won a senatorial election.

But the democrats are a party united. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/Obfp3jU0tm — Jeremy Bergmann (@jerbergmann) December 23, 2018

Get the popcorn.