President Donald Trump accused retiring Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker of being deceptive about the reasons he decided not to run for a third term as senator.

Senator Bob Corker just stated that, “I’m so priveledged to serve in the Senate for twelve years, and that’s what I told the people of our state that’s what I’d do, serve for two terms.” But that is Not True – wanted to run but poll numbers TANKED when I wouldn’t endorse him….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2018

The president also ripped into Corker for his hand in the implementation of the Iran Deal during the Obama administration.

…..Bob Corker was responsible for giving us the horrible Iran Nuclear Deal, which I ended, yet he badmouths me for wanting to bring our young people safely back home. Bob wanted to run and asked for my endorsement. I said NO and the game was over. #MAGA I LOVE TENNESSEE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2018

Presumably, Trump is upset with Corker for not supporting the measure that would provide funding for a border wall.

Meanwhile, Corker fired back with a jab about Mexico paying for the wall and a hashtag.

Yes, just like Mexico is paying for the wall… #AlertTheDaycareStaff https://t.co/4LwrkrSFFr — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) December 23, 2018

The government may be closed, but Twitter is not.