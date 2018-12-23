President Donald Trump accused retiring Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker of being deceptive about the reasons he decided not to run for a third term as senator.

The president also ripped into Corker for his hand in the implementation of the Iran Deal during the Obama administration.

Presumably, Trump is upset with Corker for not supporting the measure that would provide funding for a border wall.

Meanwhile, Corker fired back with a jab about Mexico paying for the wall and a hashtag.

The government may be closed, but Twitter is not.

