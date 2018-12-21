Vice president Mike Pence and others have reportedly gathered in minority leader Chuck Schumer’s office in the last little while as they (presumably) discuss what happens next concerning the bill on the Senate floor that would fund the government and President Trump’s wall.

NOW: is in press corps waiting as Pence meets w Schumer in Schumer's office. No photos allowed of the hall (lots of law enforcement and marble). So here is a photo of reporters' feet. pic.twitter.com/LPDSRL56UB — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) December 21, 2018

Now in Schumer’s office:

VP Pence

Mick Mulvaney

Jared Kushner — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) December 21, 2018

It’s something that Pence, Mulvaney & Jared have gone to Schumer’s office.

Minority leaders don’t get to host such big meetings usually – unless they have leverage. — Paul Kane (@pkcapitol) December 21, 2018

This was @VP response when I asked him if he was confident the government would avoid a shutdown (he was on his way to Schumer’s office): pic.twitter.com/FSKJVq3QFz — Bo Erickson (@BoKnowsNews) December 21, 2018

Colleague Jason Donner rpts Pence back in Schumer’s office at the Capitol — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 21, 2018

As it stands now (on Friday afternoon) the vote is still well short of the 60 needed, but a deal could change things.

The Senate vote has been open since 12:31 pm et. Longest vote in Senate history came in Feb, 2009 on the stimulus package. Senate needed Dem OH Sen Sherrod Brown to pass bill. Vote went for 5 hrs 15 mins. Brown went back to OH for his mother’s wake & jetted back to DC to vote — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 21, 2018

Perhaps Chuck Schumer is realizing that it is going to be a terrible look for his party to be the ones who end up shutting the government down because they won’t grant Trump his $5.7 billion in wall funding.

Pence/Kushner/Mulvaney mtg w/Schumer concludes. Pence remains at the Capitol to potentially break a tie on procedural vote to call up House-passed CR with wall money — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 21, 2018

Then again, maybe not.