Vice president Mike Pence and others have reportedly gathered in minority leader Chuck Schumer’s office in the last little while as they (presumably) discuss what happens next concerning the bill on the Senate floor that would fund the government and President Trump’s wall.

As it stands now (on Friday afternoon) the vote is still well short of the 60 needed, but a deal could change things.

Perhaps Chuck Schumer is realizing that it is going to be a terrible look for his party to be the ones who end up shutting the government down because they won’t grant Trump his $5.7 billion in wall funding.

Then again, maybe not.

