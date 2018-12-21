After being completely embarrassed by House Republicans last night, Nancy Pelosi is on a tirade and trying her hardest to blame President Trump.

.@realDonaldTrump’s immoral, ineffective and expensive wall doesn’t make us safe, or honor our oath to protect & defend our neighbors & communities. And no matter much how he thinks a #TrumpShutdown will help him politically, it poses a real threat to American families. — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) December 21, 2018

Let’s review.

These are things Nancy Pelosi said yesterday, prior to the passage of the package including wall funding:

“They never did have the votes for their wall.” “We’re right in the middle of a sort of a meltdown on the part of Republicans.”

Turns out, they did have the votes.

Trump on potential shutdown: It's up to the Democrats. It's a Democrat shutdown. When Pelosi said we won't get the votes in the House, we got them — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 21, 2018

Yet, she continues down this path.

It’s the holiday season. Trump and Republican antics are causing shockwaves through the economy. Working families need certainty. @realDonaldTrump needs to stop holding America hostage, and keep government open & working for the people. — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) December 21, 2018

Perhaps she should have been counting votes instead of talking about how the GOP was in meltdown mode.

Maybe @realDonaldTrump and @HouseGOP can’t imagine living paycheck to paycheck like most Americans. But the #TrumpShutdown will force nearly 800k federal employees to go without pay – right in the middle of the holidays. — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) December 21, 2018

Make no mistake about the fact that this is a significant and embarrassing loss for Pelosi, whose speakership was already being threatened by some in her own caucus.

A very weak beginning to her return to power.

