After being completely embarrassed by House Republicans last night, Nancy Pelosi is on a tirade and trying her hardest to blame President Trump.

Let’s review.

These are things Nancy Pelosi said yesterday, prior to the passage of the package including wall funding:

“They never did have the votes for their wall.”

“We’re right in the middle of a sort of a meltdown on the part of Republicans.”

Turns out, they did have the votes.

Yet, she continues down this path.

Perhaps she should have been counting votes instead of talking about how the GOP was in meltdown mode.

Make no mistake about the fact that this is a significant and embarrassing loss for Pelosi, whose speakership was already being threatened by some in her own caucus.

A very weak beginning to her return to power.

