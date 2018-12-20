Ben Rhodes, who as an adviser to President Barack Obama helped construct the horrendous Iran Deal, is now here to tell us how the resignation of James Mattis as Defense Sec. means war with the rogue nation is more likely.

It’s odd to say given his hawkish history, but Mattis quitting makes war with Iran over the next two years more likely. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) December 20, 2018

Keep in mind, Rhodes’ Iran deal gave oodles of money to the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism.

Nah: you paying for their centrifuges with taxpayer cash did. https://t.co/NPvSbOUTAO — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) December 20, 2018

And now he’s worried about fighting the nation who benefitted from that deal.

Sickening.

