Ben Rhodes, who as an adviser to President Barack Obama helped construct the horrendous Iran Deal, is now here to tell us how the resignation of James Mattis as Defense Sec. means war with the rogue nation is more likely.

Keep in mind, Rhodes’ Iran deal gave oodles of money to the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism.

And now he’s worried about fighting the nation who benefitted from that deal.

Sickening.

Tags: Ben RhodesDonald TrumpIranIran dealJames Mattis