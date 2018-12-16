This is the line in Cuba for a loaf of bread.

A loaf of bread.

Shall we hear more from American socialists about how wonderful things would be if socialism ruled?

Socialism. Has. Never. Worked.

And this is exactly the kind of government that the new face of the Democratic Party, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and one of the two Democratic front-runners for the party’s presidential nomination in 2020, Bernie Sanders, want to implement.

What could go wrong?

Nothing is free, and one of the biggest falsehoods promulgated by the Left is that in a more socialist system, nobody would have to pay for anything.

The reality is that in a socialist society, everybody has to pay and in more than just money.

