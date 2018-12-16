This is the line in Cuba for a loaf of bread.

A loaf of bread.

VIDEO: Cubans line up at bakeries across Havana, waiting hours for a loaf of bread, a basic good that has become hard to find after some important mills broke down on the island resulting in a shortage of flour pic.twitter.com/VUaEp09ylN — AFP news agency (@AFP) December 15, 2018

Shall we hear more from American socialists about how wonderful things would be if socialism ruled?

This is the future liberals want for you. https://t.co/BmEUQkgi87 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) December 16, 2018

Socialism. Has. Never. Worked.

Whatever could possibly be the problem here? https://t.co/LiHRkCi2jB — Andrew Klavan (@andrewklavan) December 16, 2018

"It’s funny, sometimes American journalists talk about how bad a country is, that people are lining up for food. That is a good thing!" – @BernieSanders https://t.co/orIrKtWZua — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) December 16, 2018

And this is exactly the kind of government that the new face of the Democratic Party, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and one of the two Democratic front-runners for the party’s presidential nomination in 2020, Bernie Sanders, want to implement.

OcasioCare is gonna be great. https://t.co/iEAJKNx6th — Nathan Wurtzel (slight return) (@NathanWurtzel) December 16, 2018

What could go wrong?

If only they had Michael Moore there to remind them of their free healthcare while they wait in line for bread https://t.co/iKWslaoRgg — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) December 16, 2018

Nothing is free, and one of the biggest falsehoods promulgated by the Left is that in a more socialist system, nobody would have to pay for anything.

The reality is that in a socialist society, everybody has to pay and in more than just money.