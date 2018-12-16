This is the line in Cuba for a loaf of bread.
A loaf of bread.
VIDEO: Cubans line up at bakeries across Havana, waiting hours for a loaf of bread, a basic good that has become hard to find after some important mills broke down on the island resulting in a shortage of flour pic.twitter.com/VUaEp09ylN
— AFP news agency (@AFP) December 15, 2018
Shall we hear more from American socialists about how wonderful things would be if socialism ruled?
This is the future liberals want for you. https://t.co/BmEUQkgi87
— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) December 16, 2018
Income equality. https://t.co/sGKbMVOXXD
— David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) December 16, 2018
Socialism. Has. Never. Worked.
Whatever could possibly be the problem here? https://t.co/LiHRkCi2jB
— Andrew Klavan (@andrewklavan) December 16, 2018
"It’s funny, sometimes American journalists talk about how bad a country is, that people are lining up for food. That is a good thing!" – @BernieSanders https://t.co/orIrKtWZua
— Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) December 16, 2018
And this is exactly the kind of government that the new face of the Democratic Party, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and one of the two Democratic front-runners for the party’s presidential nomination in 2020, Bernie Sanders, want to implement.
This is a good thing, @SenSanders https://t.co/aavTRHaPOr
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 16, 2018
OcasioCare is gonna be great. https://t.co/iEAJKNx6th
— Nathan Wurtzel (slight return) (@NathanWurtzel) December 16, 2018
What could go wrong?
If only they had Michael Moore there to remind them of their free healthcare while they wait in line for bread https://t.co/iKWslaoRgg
— Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) December 16, 2018
Nothing is free, and one of the biggest falsehoods promulgated by the Left is that in a more socialist system, nobody would have to pay for anything.
The reality is that in a socialist society, everybody has to pay and in more than just money.