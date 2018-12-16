Former FBI director James Comey wants Republicans to speak up for the FBI, the “rule of law” and the truth.

This is from the President of our country, lying about the lawful execution of a search warrant issued by a federal judge. Shame on Republicans who don’t speak up at this moment — for the FBI, the rule of law, and the truth. pic.twitter.com/c5dhQBnmyi — James Comey (@Comey) December 16, 2018

The irony is palpable.

Hey @Comey. You are the last person I want to hear a lecture from. https://t.co/yOrrs0X1J1 — Joel Fischer (@JFNYC1) December 16, 2018

Does he have any self-awareness?

You disgraced the FBI. Go away. https://t.co/eIVePNs3Dp — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) December 16, 2018

Of course, when it comes to his time as head of the nation’s leading investigative agency, we know what Comey has to say…

“I don’t know.”

“I don’t remember.”

“I can’t recall.”

All of a sudden Comey found his "memory" lol.

Scramble buddy buddy https://t.co/mg6AYfBFd3 — finnlucadad (@terravibes) December 16, 2018

It’s a miracle.

