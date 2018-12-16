Former FBI director James Comey wants Republicans to speak up for the FBI, the “rule of law” and the truth.

The irony is palpable.

Trending

Does he have any self-awareness?

Of course, when it comes to his time as head of the nation’s leading investigative agency, we know what Comey has to say…

“I don’t know.”

“I don’t remember.”

“I can’t recall.”

It’s a miracle.

RELATED:

‘WHERE is Flynn’s original 302?!’ Kimberley Strassel RIPS Comey’s testimony and the Deep State apart even MORE and WOW

DAYUM! James Comey’s attempt to mock lawmakers’ ‘search for truth’ did NOT go over well with Trey Gowdy

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpFBIJames Comey