This child got to unwrap the only Christmas gift he asked for a few days early.
And just watch his reaction.
My nephew got to unwrap the only Christmas gift he asked for a few days early and his reaction broke my heart😭 pic.twitter.com/vEXIRESglR
— Jadin Hartღ (@JayRayy7) December 15, 2018
How awesome is that!?!?!
I’m not crying, you’re crying @ZeroBlog30 pic.twitter.com/4Sakyja0Vt
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 15, 2018
Indeed.
Ok – this is awesome. It’s dusty in here… https://t.co/Veta2yYmyJ
— Bret Baier (@BretBaier) December 16, 2018
Best possible Christmas present. https://t.co/7odiGJSDy0
— Brit Hume (@brithume) December 16, 2018
These get me every time.
Clever. #military https://t.co/Yqf23QBuiX
— IvanV (@Ivanv1) December 16, 2018
They sacrifice so much.
Their families sacrifice so much.
Powerful reminder of what our military families go through for all of us. God bless them. https://t.co/OrfArCVP7A
— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) December 16, 2018
Thank you for sharing this moment with us!