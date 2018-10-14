Does Hillary Clinton now think her husband should have resigned the presidency in the wake of the Monica Lewinsky scandal?

Was it about abuse of power?

The champion of all women … except some.

This is an interesting thing for Hillary to say less than a month ahead of midterm elections that Democrats claim they are going to dominate based on turnout by women who are angry at Republicans for putting Brett Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court.

#BelieveAllWomen is apparently a thing some of the time for Democrats, depending on who is involved.

Tags: bill clintonHillary ClintonMonica Lewinsky