Does Hillary Clinton now think her husband should have resigned the presidency in the wake of the Monica Lewinsky scandal?

Was it about abuse of power?

Hillary:

"In retrospect, do you think Bill should've resigned in the wake of the Monica Lewinsky scandal?" "Absolutely not," Clinton said. "It wasn't an abuse of power?" "No. No."https://t.co/3JiyWW5s73 — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) October 14, 2018

The champion of all women … except some.

Hearing Hillary defend Bill's affair with Monica is a 2018 plot twist I did not expect. https://t.co/2hBLaLA1Lw — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) October 14, 2018

This is an interesting thing for Hillary to say less than a month ahead of midterm elections that Democrats claim they are going to dominate based on turnout by women who are angry at Republicans for putting Brett Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court.

#BelieveAllWomen is apparently a thing some of the time for Democrats, depending on who is involved.