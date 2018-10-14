Despite the strenuous objection of California’s two liberal Democratic senators, Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris, President Donald Trump is nominating three Federalist Society members to fill the vacancies in the Ninth Circuit U.S. Federal Court of Appeals.

Both Feinstein and Harris voiced their strong opposition.

Here is why the two Democrats are not happy:

President Trump’s nominees for the appeals court — litigators Daniel Collins and Kenneth Lee and Assistant United States Attorney Patrick Bumatay — are all based in Southern California, are prominent members of the conservative Federalist Society, and have worked for Republican administrations. None of the three were approved by Feinstein or Harris via a process known as a “blue slip,” the senators’ offices confirmed Thursday.

These judges have yet to be confirmed, and this does not mean that the Ninth Circuit will automatically become a normal interpretation mechanism for the law.

But as has been the case in many of Trump’s judicial nominations thus far, it is a step in the right direction.