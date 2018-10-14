Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders was a guest on CNN’s ‘State of the Union’ Sunday morning with Jake Tapper, who asked him about the comments from Eric Holder (“kick ’em”) and Hillary Clinton (“you cannot be civil”) and what kind of tone his party should take in voicing opposition to Republicans.

After dodging Tapper’s original question about the kind of tone Democrats should take, Sanders said the following when pressed by Tapper:

TAPPER: Should people who are Republican officials be disrupted when they are eating a meal at a restaurant? Is it appropriate for protesters to be banging on the doors of the Supreme Court? That’s really what the debate is about. SANDERS: I am very strongly in favor of mobilizing the American people to stand up for economic justice and social justice and racial and environmental justice, and I think we have to mobilize people. I am not a great fan of being rude or disrupting activities.

What exactly does “mobilizing the American people” mean to Sanders?

And no, saying “I am not a great fan of being rude or disrupting activities” is not a condemnation of the violent tactics that leftist protesters have used toward Republican officials.

Never too old to tap dance I guess. https://t.co/nCqdxFWBOA — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) October 14, 2018

More evidence the Democrats are ok with mob like behavior https://t.co/QZKbLzagvy — Scott Ruesterholz (@Read_N_Learn) October 14, 2018

Is it not fair to assume that if Democrats do not condemn this behavior, they are affirming it as acceptable?

