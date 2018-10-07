According to this POLITICO piece, some Democrats believe the answer to turning things around in their party is to be more ruthless.

Yes, more ruthless.

After failing to stop Kavanaugh's confirmation, Democrats wonder if it's time to be more ruthless https://t.co/NyserWzlvR — POLITICO (@politico) October 7, 2018

Here’s a hint: That is not the answer, and it won’t work in November.

“A belief in one’s own virtue feels good. Losing a battle that could shape the American political landscape for decades feels bad. The tension between the two left some Democrats grappling anew this weekend with the implications: Maybe they really are the Wet Rag Party.”

Uh, could someone point out which part of the Democrats’ behavior toward Brett Kavanaugh during the confirmation process was virtuous?

More ruthless than far-fetched sexual assault allegations? https://t.co/xKRq560Bx7 — Ken Webster Jr (@ProducerKen) October 7, 2018

“More ruthless”????? Can they actually become more ruthless?? https://t.co/PqvU9XUcfg — Will. Power (@KIR_bigg50) October 7, 2018

We shudder to think how they could actually go lower than what they did to Kavanaugh.

so like, what, mugging people? oh wait… https://t.co/ytj8ggbXp3 — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) October 7, 2018

Oh.

So much for Michelle Obama’s “when they go low, we go high” platitude.

