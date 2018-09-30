Saturday, Judiciary Committee ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D) responded to a report about the FBI background check into Brett Kavanaugh by saying “we need the facts.”

But as Senate majority whip John Cornyn (R-Texas) points out, where was this concern from Feinstein about needing the facts when she was withholding the letter from Brett Kavanaugh accuser Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, only to have it leaked to the press?

Another fact is that the FBI’s role in this process is to do a background check, not a full-blown investigation, as Feinstein and other Democrats would have everyone believe.

Then again, Feinstein knows that.

Tags: Brett KavanaughChristine Blasey FordDianne FeinsteinJohn Cornyn