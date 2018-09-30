Saturday, Judiciary Committee ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D) responded to a report about the FBI background check into Brett Kavanaugh by saying “we need the facts.”

The FBI's hands must not be tied in this investigation. We need the facts. https://t.co/GR7TFhDG9k — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) September 30, 2018

But as Senate majority whip John Cornyn (R-Texas) points out, where was this concern from Feinstein about needing the facts when she was withholding the letter from Brett Kavanaugh accuser Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, only to have it leaked to the press?

Says the person who withheld Ford letter only to see it leaked to the press against Dr Ford’s wishes. https://t.co/P8TpCgbgFR — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) September 30, 2018

Democrats have blown up the Senate Judiciary Committee => https://t.co/QJl5UMiP8C — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) September 30, 2018

Another fact is that the FBI’s role in this process is to do a background check, not a full-blown investigation, as Feinstein and other Democrats would have everyone believe.

Attention Senate Dems, here is what an FBI background check is and (more importantly) what it is NOT https://t.co/runiLx7eu8 pic.twitter.com/VltODnS1mB — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 30, 2018

Then again, Feinstein knows that.