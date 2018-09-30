Sen. Orrin Hatch only needed six sentences to sum up how the Democrats’ delay tactics on Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination are working perfectly.
Dems: Dr Ford deserves a hearing!
Republicans: Let’s have a hearing!
D’s: Bullies! This hearing is a sham!
D’s: We need an FBI investigation!
R’s: Ok we’ll have an FBI investigation.
D’s: This investigation is a farce!
Hatch was responding to Hawaii Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono saying that the FBI background check into Kavanaugh may turn out to be a “farce.”
Democrats have had a strategy and (thus far) worked it very effectively.
1. Declare Kavanaugh unacceptable the moment he’s nominated.
2. Withhold bombshell, uncorroborated allegation until after hearings.
3. Suggest he’s a predator & liar for days.
4. Declare him temperamentally unfit when he furiously responds to previous two steps.
And they have been so predictable in their responses.
If @ChuckGrassley and Senate Republicans are concerned a thorough FBI investigation would delay this confirmation process, remember that you refused to allow the Senate to consider Merrick Garland’s nomination for nearly a year.
There are two key differences between the Merrick Garland situation under Obama and Kavanaugh:
First, the Senate was controlled by the opposing party then, as opposed to now when Republicans have the Senate and the White House.
Second, it was a presidential election year, not a midterm election year.
Spoiler for the Republicans: Democrats will NEVER be satisfied.
