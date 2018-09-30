Sen. Orrin Hatch only needed six sentences to sum up how the Democrats’ delay tactics on Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination are working perfectly.

Dems: Dr Ford deserves a hearing!

Republicans: Let’s have a hearing!

D’s: Bullies! This hearing is a sham! D’s: We need an FBI investigation!

R’s: Ok we’ll have an FBI investigation.

D’s: This investigation is a farce! The goalpost moving never stops.https://t.co/46AFBLy74S — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) September 30, 2018

Hatch was responding to Hawaii Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono saying that the FBI background check into Kavanaugh may turn out to be a “farce.”

It’s because she KNOWS: Sen. Mazie Hirono’s non-denial about Dr. Ford’s letter is VERY telling https://t.co/VHQmlzHQ4Q pic.twitter.com/CmOG9sjUOB — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 30, 2018

Democrats have had a strategy and (thus far) worked it very effectively.

1. Declare Kavanaugh unacceptable the moment he’s nominated. 2. Withhold bombshell, uncorroborated allegation until after hearings. 3. Suggest he’s a predator & liar for days. 4. Declare him temperamentally unfit when he furiously responds to previous two steps. 👌 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 30, 2018

And they have been so predictable in their responses.

If @ChuckGrassley and Senate Republicans are concerned a thorough FBI investigation would delay this confirmation process, remember that you refused to allow the Senate to consider Merrick Garland’s nomination for nearly a year. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) September 29, 2018

There are two key differences between the Merrick Garland situation under Obama and Kavanaugh:

First, the Senate was controlled by the opposing party then, as opposed to now when Republicans have the Senate and the White House.

Second, it was a presidential election year, not a midterm election year.

Attention Senate Dems, here is what an FBI background check is and (more importantly) what it is NOT https://t.co/runiLx7eu8 pic.twitter.com/VltODnS1mB — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 30, 2018

Spoiler for the Republicans: Democrats will NEVER be satisfied.

