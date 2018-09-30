Sen. Orrin Hatch only needed six sentences to sum up how the Democrats’ delay tactics on Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination are working perfectly.

Hatch was responding to Hawaii Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono saying that the FBI background check into Kavanaugh may turn out to be a “farce.”

Democrats have had a strategy and (thus far) worked it very effectively.

And they have been so predictable in their responses.

There are two key differences between the Merrick Garland situation under Obama and Kavanaugh:

First, the Senate was controlled by the opposing party then, as opposed to now when Republicans have the Senate and the White House.

Second, it was a presidential election year, not a midterm election year.

Spoiler for the Republicans:  Democrats will NEVER be satisfied.

